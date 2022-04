DENVER – A driver was killed following a crash near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge late Monday evening, according to Denver police.

The fatal crash, which involved a single vehicle at E. 56th Ave. and Worchester Street, was reported at around 11:10 p.m.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of E. 56th Ave. at Worchester were closed while investigators combed the scene of the crash.

It's unclear what led to the deadly crash