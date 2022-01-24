Watch
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Denver police patrol car struck on eastbound I-70 and Brighton Blvd. early Monday morning

items.[0].image.alt
AIRTRACKER7.
i-70 and brighton dpd crash.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 18:08:18-05

DENVER – The driver of an SUV sustained serious injuries after rear-ending a Denver police patrol car shortly after midnight Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened at around 12:34 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the intersection of Brighton Boulevard. I-70 was closed in both directions between N. Washington St. and Brighton Blvd.

Police said Monday afternoon the driver of the SUV is expected to survive.

The officer whose patrol car was struck was sitting in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was released a short time later.

Part of the center median was damaged following the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018