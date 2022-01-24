Denver police patrol car struck on eastbound I-70 and Brighton Blvd. early Monday morning

DENVER – The driver of an SUV sustained serious injuries after rear-ending a Denver police patrol car shortly after midnight Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened at around 12:34 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the intersection of Brighton Boulevard. I-70 was closed in both directions between N. Washington St. and Brighton Blvd.

Police said Monday afternoon the driver of the SUV is expected to survive.

The officer whose patrol car was struck was sitting in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was released a short time later.

Part of the center median was damaged following the crash.