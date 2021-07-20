Watch
Deadly motorcycle crash closes EB I-270 near I-76

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A deadly motorcycle crash shut down eastbound I-270 Tuesday morning between I-76 and Brighton Blvd.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 20, 2021
DENVER – A deadly motorcycle crash shut down eastbound I-270 Tuesday morning between I-76 and Brighton Blvd.

The crash happened on eastbound I-270 near Vasquez Blvd. around 9 a.m., Commerce City police and Adams County Fire said. The interstate was closed between I-76 and Brighton Blvd. as of 10 a.m., including the I-76 and York Street on-ramps, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said alternate routes are strongly advised and that there was no estimated time the interstate might reopen.

