Deadly motorcycle crash closes EB I-270 near I-76

DENVER – A deadly motorcycle crash shut down eastbound I-270 Tuesday morning between I-76 and Brighton Blvd.

The crash happened on eastbound I-270 near Vasquez Blvd. around 9 a.m., Commerce City police and Adams County Fire said. The interstate was closed between I-76 and Brighton Blvd. as of 10 a.m., including the I-76 and York Street on-ramps, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said alternate routes are strongly advised and that there was no estimated time the interstate might reopen.

#I270 eastbound: Road closed between I-76 and CO 265. Crash. UPDATE: EB I-270 closed I-76 to Brighton Blvd., including I-76 and York St. on-ramps. Alternate routes are strongly advised and long delays. https://t.co/z5HuaUJrFo — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 20, 2021

