Crews continue to clean mudslide on I-70 at Glenwood Canyon, highway expected to reopen by day’s end

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero is expected to reopen by day’s end after several mudslides washed over the road this weekend, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“It’s soup,” said Fred Cummings, CDOT’s maintenance deputy superintendent, referring to the the mud-like texture that washed over both directions of I-70 through the canyon both Saturday and Sunday. “It’s hard to contain and it’s hard to clean up.”

The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened by 3:30 p.m. Monday while the westbound lanes could be open by mid-to-late evening, CDOT officials said during Monday’s media call, though they warned closures could happen again if rain continues in the mountains, which is forecast for the next several days.

CDOT said crews have encountered delays Monday, “largely due to a clogged drain on the eastbound deck,” officials said in a news release prior to the media call.

If you’re going to the mountains from the Denver metro area or I-25, CDOT asks that you take I-70 west to Silverthorne, then turn north on Colorado Highway 9. In Kremmling, motorists should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via Colorado Highway 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle, CDOT said. If you’re traveling from Utah or Grand Junction on I-70, the reverse should be done.

CDOT

The detour will take approximately three hours, according to CDOT, so drivers should take this into account if traveling to and from the Denver metro area.

CDOT officials said Sunday the 70-foot-wide mudslide from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar buried the highway near No Name.

No injuries from the mudslide have been reported.