Crashes, snow shut down I-70 in both directions near Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel

DENVER – Several crashes shut down both directions of I-70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel Thursday afternoon, and Colorado State Patrol is asking people to avoid travel on I-70 into the evening.

Eastbound I-70 was shut down at Silverthorne, west of the tunnel, around 5 p.m. because of a multi-vehicle crash just east of the tunnel, CSP said.

“No idea how long the cleanup will take,” a trooper tweeted at the time.

Around 5:30 p.m. the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Georgetown. CSP said that U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was also closed. "Avoid the area for the next few hours please!" the agency tweeted.

WESTBOUND I-70 at Georgetown (mp 228)



US 6 Loveland Pass (closed by crashed vehs)



Avoid the I-70 Corridor for the next few hours please!



S1 pic.twitter.com/FkmnETQpVY — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) April 22, 2021

Heavy snow was falling along I-70 and U.S. 6 through the afternoon and is expected to continue for a few more hours into the evening. CDOT cameras showed snowpacked roads throughout the area.

