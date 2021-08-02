Watch
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Crash shuts down Highway 66 in Boulder County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AirTracker7
A crash involving several vehicles shut down Highway 66 (Ute Highway) in Boulder County between Highway 36 and N. 95th Ave. Monday afternoon just north of Hygiene.
boulder county highway 66 crash
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 19:13:37-04

DENVER – A crash involving several vehicles shut down Highway 66 (Ute Highway) in Boulder County between Highway 36 and N. 95th Ave. Monday afternoon just north of Hygiene.

The crash involved a semi-truck that appeared to be hauling soil and at least one other vehicle. Video from the scene showed charred remains of the semi-truck and at least one other pickup truck that had been damaged.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the road closure is expected to be “prolonged” and advised people to find an alternate route. Click here for the latest statewide road conditions.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018