Crash involving at least 5 vehicles shuts down Highway 34 near Masters

DENVER – Highway 34 was shut down in both directions Thursday morning near Masters, in southeastern Weld County, after a crash involving at least five vehicles, Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 34 near Weld County Road 93, about 7 miles west of the highway's intersection with I-76, according to CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Cutler said he did not know the number of people injured in the crash, but said some people had to be extricated from their vehicles. Two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

The crash was still under investigation and in the process of being cleaned up as of 10 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it did not have an estimated time of when the highway might reopen.