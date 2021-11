DENVER – A crash east of Elizabeth closed Highway 86 in both directions Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash was reported sometime around 9 a.m. It happened on Highway 86 at County Road 27.

CSP Trooper Troy Kessler told Denver7 the crash involved a Honda and Mustang but could not provide any other details as it was still an active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.