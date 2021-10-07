Crash closes northbound I-25 near Mead Thursday afternoon

DENVER – A crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan closed northbound Interstate 25 between Firestone and Mead Thursday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed between exits 240 and 243 – Colorado Highway 119 and Colorado Highway 66. The Colorado Department of Transportation says rush-hour drivers should expect delays. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m.

Helicopter video from the scene showed a pickup truck with rear-end damage and a sedan with significant front-end damage.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.