Contract finalized for Interstate 25 express lanes project

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to add express lanes to Interstate 25 from Fort Collins to Johnstown.

The Daily Times-Call reports the department finalized the contract for the project Thursday.

According to a statement by the department, its contractor Kraemer/IHC will begin construction on the new tolled lanes this summer.

Along with one additional traffic lane in each direction of that section of the interstate, the project will also replace and widen bridges and create a new pedestrian and bicycle access under the interstate.

The project is expected to cost $248 million and is funded in part by a $15 million federal grant.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2021.