Colorado Boulevard closed in both directions at I-70 after 6-car crash, Denver police says

Denver7.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 09, 2021
DENVER – A six-vehicle crash shut down Colorado Boulevard in both directions at Interstate 70, Denver police said late Friday morning.

The crash on the westbound lanes of I-70 and Colorado Boulevard was reported at around 10 a.m. It’s unclear at this point if there are any injuries following the crash.

One late of westbound I-70 is also closed, police said in a tweet.

Alternate routes were advised for drivers in the area.

This is a breaking developing story. Come back for updates.

