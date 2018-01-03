Closures, delays expected Wednesday morning through mountain corridor for avalanche work

Blair Miller
8:29 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Photo from the Colorado State Patrol, Eagle

Colorado State Patrol - Eagle

DENVER – If you’re planning on driving through the mountain corridor early Wednesday, be ready for some delays as crews do avalanche mitigation on several mountain passes.

US Highway 6 will close at Loveland Pass around 6:45 a.m. in both directions for mitigation, and is expected to be closed past 8 a.m. Loveland Pass Ski area will be open after the mitigation work is done.

Both US Highway 40 at Berthoud Pass and I-70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel will also be closed before 8 a.m. for similar avalanche work.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect traffic to be held for between 20 and 30 minutes along I-70 and Highway 40.

