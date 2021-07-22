CDOT warns monsoon pattern, mudslides and flash flooding could continue for next week

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation warned Wednesday that drivers should expect and prepare for flash flooding and mudslides to continue through at least the next week because of the monsoon weather pattern.

Mudslides across all parts of the state Tuesday and Wednesday led to closed roads and highways, including Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, which has been closed several times because of mudslides over the past several weeks.

“Between the unrelenting weather forecast and the impacts we are seeing throughout Colorado, CDOT is asking travelers to take extra precautions, plan for additional time and double-check conditions before traveling,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Our crews will continue to monitor conditions closely and take what steps we can to keep people safe and return to normal as the weather allows. Once weather passes and crews can evaluate the impacts to the roadway, we are removing rocks and debris and making sure the road surface is safe before reopening.”

I-70 remained closed through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday evening. Highway 14 in Larimer County reopened on Wednesday afternoon after it was shut down Tuesday night because of flash flooding from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.

Colorado Highway 125 was closed between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek in Grand County Wednesday afternoon after a mudslide from the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. Colorado Highway 133 near McClure Pass had one lane open after an eight-foot mudslide came down Tuesday night.

According to CDOT, the National Weather Service said the monsoon season “will be in full effect” for the next 7-10 days, which will bring slow-moving storms across the state.

“We know that flooding is a high risk after wildfires, and our Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has been working proactively with affected communities to raise awareness and enhance preparedness for these types of events,” said Stan Hilkey, the director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety. “Local communities have done an excellent job responding rapidly to the floods and mudslides this week, particularly in Larimer County where they have sadly seen losses. DHSEM and the State Patrol will continue to support efforts to open roads quickly and work on solutions for a quick recovery."

