I-70 shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries

DENVER – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 has closed both directions of the highway through Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Initial reports about the crash from CSP Eagle say 17 cars and 7 semi-trailers are involved.

#BREAKING I-70 in BOTH directions is CLOSED through the Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries. Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure. #COtraffic - 4C10 pic.twitter.com/nw7an61crf — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 29, 2021

Additional ambulances and tow trucks are still responding to the scene of the crash, CPS officials said.

No other information was immediately available, but CSP officials said this would be an extended closure.