Driving You Crazy: Why do drivers around Flatirons mall pull their car onto or beyond the crosswalk?

Sean from Broomfield writes, “What's driving you crazy? Drivers near Flatirons mall consistently pull their car into or entirely beyond the crosswalks. Why do they do this? It not only violates the rules of the road it is incredibly dangerous for pedestrians!”

This is a very unique problem Sean. Most intersections are set up where vehicles stop a few feet from the cross-traffic lanes. That is where traffic engineers put the stop bar and just ahead of that is the crosswalk. However, this setup in many of the Interlocken intersections is much different. I measured about 50 feet of space between the crosswalk and the cross-traffic lanes. Contrary to your belief, this layout does not violate the rules of the road.

I spoke with Kimberly Dall, the Director of Public Works for the City and County of Broomfield. She tells me that the original idea for these crosswalks was intended to provide a protected intersection for pedestrians and vehicles. The idea was to have the crosswalks laid out far ahead of the traffic light so it would allow for a vehicle to stop in front of or behind the pedestrian crossing and still have the pedestrians visible to drivers. She says for the most part the layout has worked fine.

I watched many drivers roll past the crosswalk and stop where you think you should stop at a traffic light. Some drivers stopped on the crosswalk, blocking it while others stopped before the crosswalk.

Sergeant Todd Dahlbach with Broomfield Police tells me they don’t have any recorded traffic incidents with pedestrians since the development of the roads and crosswalks around the mall. Dahlbach added that if a driver encroaches their vehicle on the crosswalk, the Broomfield Police Department would look at two different Colorado State Statutes. The first is, CRS 42-4-604(C) Failed To Stop at Place Required. Basically, this statute requires drivers to stop for a red light at the clearly marked stop bar, or if no stop bar is present, before entering the crosswalk or before entering the intersection. The second is, CRS 42-4-709 Stop When Traffic Obstructed. This statute states, “No driver shall enter...a marked crosswalk...unless there is sufficient space on the other side of the...crosswalk...to accommodate the vehicle the driver is operating without obstructing the passage of...pedestrians.”

Since the original construction of the area roads around the mall, Broomfield Public Works tells me they reviewed additional guidance and information for pedestrian crosswalks that has become available. Dall tells me the city, in alignment with the guidance derived from the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, will make some changes. Typical stop bar and crosswalk layouts are provided in MUTCD; Section 3B.16-3B.18 Crosswalk Markings. Broomfield is in the process of adding stop bars, enhancing the crosswalks with striping, and adding signage to help drivers understand that vehicles are to stop prior to the crosswalk at intersections near the mall. “We are also enhancing the crosswalk with ‘Stop Here on Red’ signs to help drivers stop prior to the crosswalk,” Dall said.

Some of those sigs are already in place at various crosswalks. Dall tells me they are expecting to receive the necessary materials by July 31 and will then schedule the work once they receive everything they need to make the improvements. The total project cost for the striping and signs is anticipated to be $13,500.

