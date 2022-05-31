Driving You Crazy: What can I do about a pothole that caused my tire to go flat?

Cheri from Lakewood writes, “What's driving you crazy? Around 6-8 Huge potholes on Southside of 285 on the Hampden frontage road between South Pierce and South Teller. I have called Lakewood who says it's Denver and Denver says call CDOT and no one wants to claim it's their area. Numerous cars with low profile tires have gotten flats including me. Please help.”

Sorry for the damage to your tires Cheri. I called around and even though it looks to me like that little, narrow section of land between Teller Street and Pierce along the West Hampden Service Road on the south side of Highway 285 is the responsibility of Jefferson County, CDOT handles maintenance there.

I took a look at those potholes for myself and yes, they are large and in one long line. I can see how you could damage your tires since they are all aligned on the street where the driver’s side tires roll.

About two weeks after I contacted CDOT they had a maintenance crew fill those major potholes with some cold mix asphalt. Most cities and the state use the cold mix as a temporary, relatively inexpensive and quick way to fill potholes. The problem with it is it’s meant for temporary or emergency repairs, not a permanent solution. Looking at the roadway surface, CDOT will need to come back to make major permanent repairs.

“Our crews are out patching potholes daily during this time of the year, especially after the freeze thaw cycle,” CDOT Presley Fowler tells me.

CDOT says the average cost to repair a pothole is $60 per square yard, depending on hole depth and width and takes between 10 and 30 minutes, again depending on hole depth and width.

As for the damage to your car, Presley tells me the State Office of Risk Management handles all vehicle damage claims filed by a citizen regardless of the state agency involved. To comply with law, a claim cannot be filed on your behalf; you must file a claim with the Office of the Attorney General to start the process.

What you do is call the State Office of Risk Management. (within the Denver Metro Area: 303-866-3848 / Outside the Denver Metro Area: 1-800-268-8092) or visit their website to obtain the Notice to Attorney General Claim form.

Per Colorado Revised Statute 24-10-109; to file a claim against the State of Colorado you must submit a form to the Colorado Attorney General. To initiate the claim process, you need to complete the New Claim Form, print and mail it to the address listed on the form, or you may call the State Office of Risk Management at 303-866-3848 inside the Denver Metro Area, or 1-800-268-8092 outside the Denver Metro Area, to have a form mailed to you.

A damage claim has legal standing once it has been filed in writing, within 182 days of the loss, at the Attorney General’s Office, as required by statute. Upon receiving claim information, the State Office of Risk Management (SORM) sets up a claim file and assigns claims to adjusters to investigate the occurrence and bring the claim to conclusion, either by settlement or denial. State statutes limit recovery for damages, which are paid by SORM under the Risk Management Act. State agencies are prohibited by statute from making payments for damages themselves.

Just about every city and county has a way to report a pothole or other road issue. You can usually just do a Google search for your county then pothole. If you would like to report a pothole problem to CDOT you can visit their road reporting webpage and click on your region. If you are in Jefferson County and want to report any other pothole or road damage to the Road & Bridge department you can use this link: Road & Bridge - Contact Us.

