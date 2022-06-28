Julie from Littleton writes, “What’s driving you crazy? There is a stretch of road that winds around off Wadsworth by SW Plaza on Crestline and Berry and Estes and it’s very bumpy, potholey and just a mess of a road. And it’s been like this for years. They just patch it and let it get worse. Can you help get it fixed?”

You are right Julie, that section of road that many use to get between Wadsworth and Cross Drive near Southwest Plaza is in rough shape. I went to take a look for myself, and I saw exactly what you are complaining about. The section of road along Berry Street in front of the Willow Ranch homes was really terrible. There is one specifically long section of cracked, patched over deteriorating pavement in there and this is the time of year that roads that are already damaged get even worse due to the freeze, thaw cycle.

Believe it or not, that winding street is maintained by the city of Denver. When I talked to the city’s department of transportation and infrastructure, they tell me that this section of road is now on the schedule this summer for a mill and overlay. A mill and overlay is a rehabilitative treatment for a street that is already in poor condition or approaching poor condition. I would say the road is in more than poor condition at this point. The work will structurally improve the street as well as improve the driving surface.

When the city comes out to do the work, they will visit the area twice for two separate procedures. First, one crew will use a piece of equipment called a cold milling machine, also called a rotomiller, to remove the top three inches of asphalt. That will remove all of the damaged road, patching work and cracked asphalt that you are driving on now. Then engineers will inspect the pavement to determine if it is in good enough condition to pave a new layer of roadway or they need to make other improvements before resurfacing. If the sub base checks out fine, then a second crew, a paving crew, will come out to lay down a fresh layer of asphalt and pack it down with steam rollers.

The city tells me they put the paving work on the scheduled to start between now and mid-July. You can always check for updates from the city of Denver paving schedule website. The city says to keep in mind all work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.