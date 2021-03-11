Third-Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Chauvin

The presiding judge in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin has reinstated a third degree murder charge against him. Him up in county Judge Peter Cahill, made the decision after an appeals court ordered him to reconsider the charge because the precedent set in a different case. Chauvin is already charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May. The new charge may make a conviction easier for prosecutors. Meanwhile, jury selection continues today. Five of the 14 jurors needed have been selected two will ultimately serve as alternates.

