Ludlow Massacre survivor turns 104

TRINIDAD, Colo. -- When Marie Padilla Daley was born in 1914, milk was $0.32 a gallon, bread was just a nickel and gas cost $0.12 a gallon.

But after more than 100 years, Marie is still singing from her heart and enjoying life.

Marie was born in the Ludlow mine camp near Trinidad and she has seen a lot of history.

When she was 3-months-old, nearly two dozen people, including miners' wives and children, were killed in an attack by the Colorado National Guard and Colorado Fuel & Iron Company.

It was all over a worker strike at the camp, and it pulled Marie’s family apart.

“The family sort of split up. So mom and other kids were taken in by other families and spent some time in the San Luis Valley and places like Capilene and La Jara and Pueblo. And then (she) went to the orphanage in Pueblo,” said Marie’s son Bill Daley.

Marie ended up at an orphanage in Denver and stayed to work in the city after graduating high school. Eventually, she went on to travel the world with her husband.

Her son calls her a steady fighter.

“She just keeps on. She takes care. She does what she needs to do. She takes care of things and takes care of people. Raised her family, enjoys her grandkids. Now she has a great grandchild,” said Daley.