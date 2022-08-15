The Chicks Paid Tribute To Olivia Newton-John With Live Performance Of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

A week after Olivia Newton-John’s death, the world continues to pay tribute to the actor and singer by sharing memories of the woman and her memorable performances.

Newton-John, 73, who was perhaps best known for her portrayal of Sandy in the movie “Grease,” died Aug. 8 after publicly battling breast cancer for more than 30 years.

Many people have shared tributes to the Grammy-award-winning singer and actor since learning of her passing, and during an Aug. 13 performance at the Gorge Amphitheater, The Chicks honored Newton-John on stage with some memories and their version of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

“I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 until 20,” said Chicks singer Natalie Maines in her introduction to the song. “And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John.”

The audience joins in to sing along with Maines to the classic “Grease” love song, belting out the chorus with her. Concertgoer and YouTuber Always Another Show posted a video of the performance on their channel.

Superstar Mariah Carey has posted about her love for Newton-John and her “blessed” memories of a duet they did of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” on stage in Australia.

I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to "Hopelessly Devoted To You." This is a moment I will never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/P4jsfV9Dsp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

You can watch the incredible duet on Caery’s YouTube.

Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star John Travolta also shared some touching words about his beloved friend.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

And her husband, John Easterling, posted a beautiful tribute on Twitter to his beloved wife and thanked everyone for their support during their grief.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible,” Easterling shared on Newton-John’s official Twitter account just a few days after her death. “It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times, she always had the spirit, the humor, and the willpower to move things into the light.”

What are your favorite songs and memories of Olivia Newton-John?

