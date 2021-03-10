Menu

Texts Seem To Show Wealthy FL County Got Vaccine Priority

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the "state was not involved" in getting more than 1,200 residents in a wealthy community faster access to the vaccine.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 15:26:00-05

An update to a story we brought you last week about vaccine access in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the "state was not involved" in getting more than 1,200 residents in a wealthy community faster access to the vaccine. 

Now, the hospital and county where that happened say the state did OK the distribution. And new reporting appears to support that.

Text messages obtained by the Bradenton Herald appear to show the governor's office helped coordinate pop-up vaccine sites in the county. 

DeSantis said the report was "nonsense." 

