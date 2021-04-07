Texas, Georgia Push Back On Vaccine Passports

Right now, the focus is on vaccinations.

And you've probably seen people share their vaccine cards on social media.

But the next phase of recovery from COVID could involve a different type of card — a vaccine passport — that will allow you to travel and get into certain events.

Some state leaders aren't on board with the idea.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot signed an executive order that bans the state's government and some businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

And Georgia's governor says he does not support any kind of state-mandated passport.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says the development of vaccines is a scientific miracle — but it should be up to the individual to decide whether to get one.

Trending stories at Newsy.com