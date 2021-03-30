Texas Church Provides Shelter For Migrants Seeking Asylum

Families with young children are filling up a church serving as a shelter for migrants in Mission, Texas as the Biden administration allows families with kids under seven years old to stay in the U.S. as they apply for asylum refugee status.

The church says about 100 migrants stay there each night. The migrants are offered food, a place to sleep and the church's pastor even blesses them with holy water from the Rio Grande.

"You know, if you see a person who has no place to stay and nothing to eat and they ask you if you can help them, you help them."

One of the migrants, a mother of a three-year-old, says while she's grateful her family has the opportunity to seek asylum, she's concerned about fellow migrants with older kids who aren't given a chance.

