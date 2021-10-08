Target Deal Days start on Oct. 10, with deep discounts on electronics, appliances and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target Deal Days are returning this Sunday, and the retailer has just revealed some of the deals you can expect.

This year’s Target Deal Days is running from Sunday, Oct. 10, through Tuesday, Oct. 12, both in stores and online. The three-day sale will feature deals on thousands of items from electronics and the home department to apparel, beauty, toys and even food and beverage items.

Target Deal Days is a great time to get a discount on something you’ve had your eye on, save money on your grocery bill and, of course, get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

Take a look at just some of the deals you’ll find during Target Deal Days, Oct. 10-12:

Element 55-Inch Smart TV — $330

Regularly $450, you’ll save $120 on this Element 55-inch Smart TV. Now priced at $330, the TV includes a built-in Roku platform, 4K Ultra HD resolution and works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

Instant Pot 8-Quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker — $120

You’ll save $80 on the Instant Pot 8-quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker, now priced at $120. The Instant Pot replaces 11 appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, air fryer, roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones — $130

Regularly $200, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are now priced at $130, a savings of $70. The headphones come in black or rose gold and have 40 hours of battery life, plus an adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $70

You’ll save $20 on this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, now priced at $70. The coffee maker comes in five colors and measures less than 5 inches wide, so it is perfect for small spaces. It brews one 6-12 ounce cup at a time.

HP 27-Inch HD Computer Monitor — $150

Now priced at $150, you’ll save $70 on this HP 27-inch HD Computer Monitor. The monitor features a full HD display, dual HDMI ports and an LED backlight.

Save Up to 60% on Video Games

You’ll be able to save up to 60% on select video games. Just one of the games included in the deal is Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch. Regularly $47, it is now just $15.

Spend $50 on Food & Beverage, Get $10 Gift Card with Same-Day Services

You will earn a $10 gift card if you spend $50 on food and beverage items via Target’s Same-Day Services. Same-day services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

There is no membership fee to use the same-day service and prices are the same whether shopping on your own, ordering or picking it up, though there will be an extra fee if you use Shipt.

Adobe

Other deals you’ll be able to find include buy one, get one 40% off select nursery furniture, 20% off snacks from the brand Favorite Day and 30% off Bed Head hair tools.

Target will also continue to match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase and will be offering their price match guarantee beginning earlier than ever, starting on the first day of Target Deal Days. The guarantee will run through Dec. 24, so if you buy something now, but find it on sale later, you will get a price adjustment.

What will you be shopping for during Target’s Deal Days sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.