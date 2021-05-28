A growing wildfire that sparked Thursday afternoon in Bagdad, Arizona — a mining town about 90 minutes west of Prescott — has destroyed at least 25 structures, including homes, and forced the evacuation of the entire town.

Arizona State Forestry says forward progress has been stopped on the Spur Fire, which has burned about 150 acres. It is 25% contained as of Friday morning. It is being fueled by dry grass and brush.

ABC15's helicopter crew reported seeing more than a dozen homes either actively on fire or heavily damaged. Some were completely destroyed.

Arizona State Forestry says 13 primary structures and more than 10 secondary structures have been confirmed destroyed. A utility infrastructure has also been damaged and the entire town has been evacuated.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the initial investigation shows that the fire may have been started by a road construction crew.

Watch aerials from ABC15's helicopter that were recorded Thursday:

The video shows the charred remains of several structures, while smoke and flames were seen rising out of others. Ladder trucks were seen dousing water on structures, while a fire retardant was dropped on other areas. A helicopter was also using a bucket to carry water to certain areas.

Power has been cut in the town as lines were de-energized for safety purposes, according to the Arizona State Forestry Department. Phone lines were also out as the fire burned through the fiber optic cables.

An evacuation center was established at Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg, located at 195 E. Coconino St.

State Routes 96 and 97 are closed, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.