Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Zardes' hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3

MLS Minnesota Rapids Soccer
David Zalubowski/AP
Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane, left, tries to control the ball next to Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
MLS Minnesota Rapids Soccer
Posted at 12:34 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 14:34:37-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United.

Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5).

The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio’s goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later.

Luis Amarilla’s goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal.

Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids’ lead to 4-2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018