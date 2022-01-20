X Games Aspen returns this weekend. Here's how to watch some of the biggest names in skiing, snowboarding

ASPEN, Colo. — X Games Aspen, a free three-day event showcasing some of the world's best skiers and snowboarders, will return Friday through Sunday.

Spectators can watch more than 100 athletes compete in Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen. Fans were not allowed on site during the 2021 event due to COVID-19.

Invited athletes include Jamie Anderson, Mathilde Gremaud, Dusty Henricksen, Nico Porteous, Andri Ragettli, Nick Goepper, Yuto Totsuka, Marcus Kleveland, and Henrik Harlaut, according to the Associated Press.

Click here for a full schedule of the weekend.

Tim Reed, vice president of programming and acquisitions for ESPN, said they are excited to get back into that environment and energy.

"I think it's going to be something that we all are very, very excited to feel again, just because it's such a part of what the event is," he said. "The fans have always been such a big part — to have them back is going to be great."

This marks the 21st year Buttermilk has hosted X Games Aspen.

The event is free to the public. Event organizers said anybody 12 years old and older must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with a photo identification to be admitted to any X Games Aspen spectator viewing and festival locations. Younger spectators can enter without proof of vaccination, but must be with a fully vaccinated adult and will only have access to outdoor areas.

Due to the pandemic, there are no ticketed concerts for this event, though DJs will perform.

You can also watch the X Games live on Denver7 and through ESPN's online streaming service (ESPN3, WatchESPN). It will be partially streamed on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more details on this event, click here.