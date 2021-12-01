World Cup ski racing at Beaver Creek: River Radamus at home for races

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — American ski racer River Radamus has plenty of history with Beaver Creek and the World Cup's Birds of Prey course on the Colorado mountain.

He grew up going to races as part of field trips for school. He watched Ted Ligety win on the demanding course and would chase Bode Miller around town for an autograph.

So doing well at Beaver Creek this weekend would mean the world to the up-and-coming racer who has his sights set on the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The weekend of World Cup ski racing marks a major milestone on the way to the Beijing Games, serving as a qualifying event for athletes to earn points and placements toward their nomination to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Ski Team.

Radamus is feeling confident heading into the World Cup stop at Beaver Creek.

He recently finished in sixth place at the season opening giant slalom in Austria.