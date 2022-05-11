Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

Antonio Senzatela
John Hefti/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Antonio Senzatela
Posted at 5:48 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 07:48:40-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn't allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2.

Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row.

Wood lost his previous two starts.

He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018