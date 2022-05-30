Watch
West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 8:36 AM, May 30, 2022
DENVER (AP) — This Western Conference final is shaping up to be a high-scoring clash.

The Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers are each averaging more than four goals a game in this postseason and play a similar style.

The Oilers have forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Avs boast forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

It figures to be end-to-end, fast-paced action led by McDavid and MacKinnon. They're two of the most dynamic players in the game.

Game 1 will be in Denver on Tuesday.

