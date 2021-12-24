Watch
Washington, Oubre help Charlotte Hornets rally past Denver Nuggets, 115-107

David Zalubowski/AP
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 24, 2021
DENVER (AP) — P.J. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107.

Washington tied it at 99 on a 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining and gave the Hornets the lead for good on another 3 with 1:20 left.

Jalen McDaniels had a dunk and Ish Smith a 3-pointer to help the Hornets seal it.

The comeback overshadowed a big night from reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 29 points and 21 rebounds — one away from tying his career high.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
