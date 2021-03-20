Menu

Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

VCU out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, Oregon advances

items.[0].image.alt
Brad Brown/WRTV
The VCU and Oregon game was canceled on Saturday, March 20, 2021, due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the NCAA.
vsu_orgeon_cxld.png
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 19:41:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA game scheduled Saturday night between VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Oregon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is a no-go due to COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was made by the NCAA Division, Men’s Basketball Committee, and Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament.

VCU student-athletes will no longer be able to participate in the tournament.

This story was first reported by Mary Farucci at WRTV.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018