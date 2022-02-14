Watch
US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

Petr David Josek/AP
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a women's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 15:22:37-05

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games.

That sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans — whose goalie, Nicole Hensley, is from Lakewood, Colorado — and Canada.

The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments.

Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

