US men's ski racer positive for COVID before Colorado races

Gregory Bull/AP
Workers prepare the finish of the Birds of Prey course, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo., for the men's World Cup ski race. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 6:54 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 08:54:59-05

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — An American men's ski racer has tested positive for the coronavirus and ruled out for the four World Cup races this week in Colorado.

International Ski Federation race director Markus Waldner said Tuesday at the team captains’ meeting that one U.S. athlete was being isolated after turning in a positive result for COVID-19.

Waldner did not reveal the person’s name. U.S. ski team spokesperson Megan Harrod also would not say which member of the squad was involved.

The team’s high performance director says the athlete is asymptomatic.

Waldner said the U.S. racer was on a charter flight carrying skiers to Colorado from the previous stop on the men’s World Cup tour.

