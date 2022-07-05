Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Urruti scores to lift Austin over Colorado Rapids 3-2

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
MLS Sounders Rapids Soccer
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 08:23:34-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute and Austin beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 Monday.

Austin also got a goal each from Ethan Finlay and Sebastian Driussi.

Lalas Abubakar and Jonathan Lewis scored for the Rapids.

Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin.

William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. Austin visits Atlanta United and the Rapids visit Real Salt Lake.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 5, 5am

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018