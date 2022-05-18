Watch
U.S. Soccer agreement provides equal pay for men, women

Michael Wyke/AP
U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against Jamaica during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 5:52 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 07:52:00-04

After years of pressure, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday an agreement with the men’s and women’s national teams to provide equal pay for the two clubs.

The agreement allows U.S. Soccer to pool and share a portion of prize money paid for the teams’ participation in the 2022 and 2026 Men’s World Cups and the 2023 and 2027 Women’s World Cups. Generally, FIFA, the organizer of the two World Cup tournaments, has a larger prize purse for the Men’s World Cup compared to the Women’s World Cup.

The players will be paid an equal percentage of the collective prize money paid by FIFA for the teams’ participation and performance in their respective World Cups, U.S. Soccer said.

Aside from equal pay arguments, members of the U.S. Women’s National Team and their advocates have long complained about substandard stadium selection and accommodations. U.S. Soccer said it promises to provide equal quality venues and field playing surfaces to the USWNT and USMNT. U.S. Soccer also said it would provide equal travel budgets.

The agreement runs through 2028.

