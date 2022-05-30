Watch
Soto snaps homer drought, Nationals hold off Rockies 6-5

Patrick Semansky/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws to the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:03 AM, May 30, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and the Washington Nationals held off the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Soto added a double and a walk for the Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies.

Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. He landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch and pointed to his leg.

Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.

