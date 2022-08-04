Soto cheered, Drury hits slam as Padres beat Rockies 9-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better.

He hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric night at Petco Park.

The Padres unveiled their new-look lineup with Soto batting second and Josh Bell hitting cleanup, a day after they were obtained from Washington in one of the biggest deadline deals ever.

Drury was also obtained on Tuesday, from Cincinnati, and put a charge into the already festive atmosphere with a grand slam.

