Soto cheered, Drury hits slam as Padres beat Rockies 9-1

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl works against a San Diego Padres batter as fans turn on lights on their phones during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 5:47 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 07:47:32-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better.

He hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric night at Petco Park.

The Padres unveiled their new-look lineup with Soto batting second and Josh Bell hitting cleanup, a day after they were obtained from Washington in one of the biggest deadline deals ever.

Drury was also obtained on Tuesday, from Cincinnati, and put a charge into the already festive atmosphere with a grand slam.

