Snowboarders say judging an issue at Olympic big air

Redmond Gerard of the United States competes during the men's snowboard big air qualifications of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 14, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic judging at snowboarding events on slopestyle, in the halfpipe and now at big air has come under fire from the boarders themselves.

Red Gerard of Colorado and Mark McMorris of Canada say they are fed up with inconsistent and at times blatantly incorrect scoring with so much on the line.

The most egregious error came at slopestyle when Canadian gold medalist Max Parrot was credited with a full grab on the first jump even though broadcast replays showed him holding his knee, not his board.

Issues also arose in the halfpipe, and Gerard says judges are now blowing decisions at big air, too.

