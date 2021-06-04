Siebatcheu scores to lift US over Honduras in Nations League

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the United States beat Honduras 1-0 to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.

John Brooks lofted a pass to Weston McKennie, who cushioned a one-hop headed pass ahead of Siebatcheu’s path.

The 26-year-old forward, who made his international debut in March, leaned forward to nod the ball past goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar.

The U.S. will play the championship match Sunday against Mexico, the last time the full American player pool will gather before their pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener Sept. 2.

