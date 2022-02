Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' of 2 exits in 2 Olympic races

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the slalom at the Beijing Games and is out of the event.

It was a quick end to her day just like in her first event in Beijing, the giant slalom.

The American skidded off balance about five seconds into Wednesday's slalom, an event she won at the 2014 Sochi Games. Shiffrin sat on the side of the hill and bowed her head.

She lasted about 10 seconds on Monday in the giant slalom. She was the defending champion in that event.

Shiffrin’s next race could be the super-G on Friday.

Although immediately after her slalom mishap, she made it sound as if she might skip that race.

