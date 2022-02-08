Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Shiffrin set for Olympic slalom after quick exit in 1st race

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Luca Bruno/AP
Mikaela Shiffrin of United States stands in the finish area after skiing off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
mikaela shiffrin
Posted at 7:10 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:10:26-05

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to put her poor start to the Beijing Olympics behind her as she prepares for her second race.

Shiffrin's next chance to compete for what would be an American-record third Alpine gold medal is Wednesday in the slalom.

She won that event as a teenager at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The 26-year-old from Colorado is coming off a quick exit in her Beijing debut Monday.

She missed a gate about 10 seconds into the giant slalom. Shiffrin was the defending champion in that event.

She is hoping to enter all five individual races at the 2022 Olympics.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018