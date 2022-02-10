Watch
Shiffrin seeks Olympic reset; enters super-G after training

Luca Bruno/AP
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States heads to the gondola to go up the alpine ski course for a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion and pre-games medal favorite, Mikaela Shiffrin has skied out in the first run of both the slalom and giant slalom. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 10, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. ski team says Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the super-G at the Beijing Games.

She has never raced that event at an Olympics but she did win it at the 2019 world championships.

Shiffrin took a pair of trips about a half-hour apart down the competition hill during an official training session Thursday for the super-G.

That race will be held Friday.

Shiffrin is hoping for a "reset" after early mistakes eliminated her from the slalom and giant slalom. Those are her two best races.

She has won a gold medal in each at past Olympics.

