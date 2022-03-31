Shaheen Holloway leaves Saint Peter's for Seton Hall

Shaheen Holloway has left Saint Peter's for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Seton Hall announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening.

It was hardly a surprise.

Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference, and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Holloway led Seton Hall to the Sweet 16 as a player in 2000, according to the Associated Press.

Holloway, whose Peacocks knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State, and No. 3 seed Purdue before falling to North Carolina, will get a substantial raise making the move.

On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, Holloway introduced the players during his introductory press conference, who received a standing ovation.

Holloway is the first Seton Hall graduate since 1953 to lead the men’s basketball program, the news outlet reported.