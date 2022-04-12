Watch
Rox win game-ending review in 10th, spoil Texas' home opener

LM Otero/AP
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant (23) is congratulated by teammate Ryan McMahon (24) after Bryant scored on a triple by teammate C.J. Cron during the first inning of a baseball ball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 5:30 AM, Apr 12, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Iglesias' fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies won a game-ending replay challenge to beat Texas 6-4, spoiling the Rangers' home opener.

After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer.

Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers' relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.

But Rockies manager Bud Black then challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver's slide interfered with the fielder.

Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.

