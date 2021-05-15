Watch
Rombauer crosses finish line first at Preakness

Will Newton/AP
Horses compete in an undercard race ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Preakness
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 19:09:05-04

BALTIMORE — Rombauer has crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes.

That denied trainer Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit of a Triple crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk.

Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness after going off as the 5-2 favorite.

Midnight Bourbon was second.

Jockey Flavien Prat wins the Preakness two years after being elevated to the Derby winner when Maximum Security was disqualified.

Trainer Michael McCarthy won the Preakness for the first time.

