Wright wins 17th; Riley, Acuña homer as Braves edge Rockies

Harkim Wright Sr./AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Aug 31, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings to earn his major league-leading 17th victory, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2.

The defending World Series champion Braves avoided their first four-game losing streak since Sept. 14-18, 2021.

Atlanta, with the NL's third-best record at 80-51, remained three games behind the New York Mets in the East Division.

Facing Colorado for the first time in his career, Wright allowed five hits with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

