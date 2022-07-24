Watch Now
Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4

Kenny Yoo/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin pitches to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 24, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4.

Woodruff improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27.

He had a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s Syndrome, which affected his pitching fingers.

The right-hander allowed a run on six hits, struck out eight and walked one to help the Brewers extend their winning streak against the Rockies to a franchise-best seven games.

Colorado has not won in Milwaukee since an 11-6 victory on May 2, 2019.

