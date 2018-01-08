Wade Davis would get $1 million bonus if traded by Rockies

Associated Press
3:11 PM, Jan 8, 2018
DENVER (AP) — All-Star reliever Wade Davis would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded by the Colorado Rockies under a provision in his $52 million, three-year contract.

If he is dealt, that would trigger a full no-trade provision requiring his consent for any subsequent trades.

The deal, announced Dec. 29, calls for salaries of $16 million this year, $18 million in 2019 and $17 million in 2020. There is a $15 million mutual option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout. The option would become a player option if Davis has 30 games finished in 2020 and is found to be healthy enough to be on the 2021 opening-day roster.

Davis gets the use of a luxury suite at Coors Field if one is available.

The 32-year-old right-hander will be in line to close games for a Colorado team that returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009. Davis had a 2.30 ERA and 32 saves for the Chicago Cubs last year after being acquired in a trade from Kansas City.

