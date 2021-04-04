Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Urías starts strong, Dodgers beat Rox 4-2 for 3rd win in row

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story reacts after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson to end the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
trevor story strike out 2021
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 19:07:43-04

DENVER (AP) — Julio Urías got off to a strong start after a fine finish in last year’s World Series, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

Urías gave up one run and three hits in the longest start of his career.

The 24-year-old left-hander struck out six and walked one in his season debut.

He needed just 77 pitches to get through seven innings and exited after Ryan McMahon singled to lead off the eighth.

Urías capped off the Game 6 clincher against Tampa Bay in the World Series last year with 2 1/3 hitless innings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018